U.S. cyclist Quinn Simmons was suspended from his team after he posted tweets about President Trump that the team called “divisive” and “incendiary.”
The controversy started when Simmons, a 19-year-old athlete who was 2019’s junior road race world champion, responded to a Dutch journalist who criticized Trump on Twitter.
In a since-deleted tweet, the journalist, Jose Been, wrote: “My dear American friends, I hope this horrible presidency ends for you. And for us as (former?) allies too. If you follow me and support Trump, you can go. There is zero excuse to follow or vote for the vile, horrible, man.”
Simmons replied to the tweet on Wednesday by saying, “Bye,” and adding an emoji of a dark-skinned hand waving, according to the Associated Press. After another person on the social media site called Simmons was a “Trumper,” Simmons replied, “That’s right,” along with an American flag emoji.
Trek-Segafredo, Simmons’s team, released a statement noting that the cyclist has been suspended from the team.
“Regrettably, team rider Quinn Simmons made statements online that we feel are divisive, incendiary, and detrimental to the team, professional cycling, its fans, and the positive future we hope to help create for the sport,” the team said in a statement. “(He) will not be racing for Trek-Segafredo until further notice.”
Been, the Dutch journalist, later deleted the original post and said she feels “horrible about the situation and terrible for @QuinnSimmons9 to miss his beloved classics. To suspend him would never be my choice.”
The Washington Examiner reached out to Simmons for comment.