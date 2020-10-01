FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, United States' Quinn Simmons celebrates winning the men's junior event, at the road cycling World Championships in Harrogate, England. American cyclist Quinn Simmons was suspended by the Trek-Segafredo team on Thursday Oct. 1, 2020, for social media comments supporting President Donald Trump. The 2019 junior road race world champion’s political beliefs were revealed on Twitter after he replied to a journalist from the Netherlands who had criticized Trump.