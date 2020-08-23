A crash on U.S 24 in Hartsel shut down all lanes of the highway Sunday afternoon, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash was at the intersection of U.S. 24 and CO-9 in the mountain town about 1 p.m.

Traffic can be seen backed up for miles on the highway through traffic cameras operated by the state's traffic cameras.

The highway reopened about 2 p.m. Click here for statewide road conditions from CDOT.

