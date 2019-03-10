GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — First responders are warning residents to use "extreme caution" when clearing off their roofs this winter season in the High Country, as one person has been killed dead and several others injured.
The Crested Butte Fire Protection District said on Facebook Saturday that two people have been hurt and that one has died in the last 24 hours clearing off their roofs.
"The snow is very heavy," the warning reads, "and with the right factors in play, can lead to severe harm or death."
