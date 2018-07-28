Witnesses said a UPS truck landed on its hood after a tornado touched down near Byers Friday afternoon.
The UPS driver was taken to the hospital, but did not suffer major injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The confirmed tornado also damaged the roof of a home near County Road 181 and County 38 in Byers.
Allen Haskin's mother, Brenda Haskin, passed by the upended UPS truck.
“I was coming home from work, I was on 181 and turned on our road and saw the UPS [truck] up on its nose and debris out in the field," she said.