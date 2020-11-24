UPS.jpeg

A fire crew assesses the damage caused when a UPS delivery truck crashed into a town home Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department)

A UPS delivery truck crashed into a Colorado Springs townhome Tuesday, causing severe damage and a gas leak, according to a tweet from the fire department.

Fire crews responded to an emergency call in the 4200 block of Prestige Point at about 4:30 p.m., according to Gazette news partner KKTV. When they arrived on scene, they discovered that a UPS truck had slammed into a building, causing structural damage.

The fire department said the truck had also hit a gas meter.

“Crews are on scene now controlling the leak,” a fire official tweeted.

The fire department added that a support crew is shoring up the building to prevent further damage.

