A UPS delivery truck crashed into a Colorado Springs townhome Tuesday, causing severe damage and a gas leak, according to a tweet from the fire department.
Fire crews responded to an emergency call in the 4200 block of Prestige Point at about 4:30 p.m., according to Gazette news partner KKTV. When they arrived on scene, they discovered that a UPS truck had slammed into a building, causing structural damage.
The fire department said the truck had also hit a gas meter.
“Crews are on scene now controlling the leak,” a fire official tweeted.
The fire department added that a support crew is shoring up the building to prevent further damage.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.