A 19-year-old from Texas was found Wednesday after he went missing while running up Greenhorn Mountain Monday morning, according to Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
The teen, Samuel Greenwald, left at 11 a.m. to run to the top of the mountain trail but never returned, according to reports from his family members.
Greenwald is 6-feet and 155 pounds with short, dark brown hair and sparse facial hair, since late Monday. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, possibly a white t-shirt, black shoes, and a orange backpack with a black seams.