One person is dead and others hospitalized after a crash closed part of U.S. 24 in northeast El Paso County Tuesday, according to a Colorado State Patrol news release.
Keith Noel of Calhan was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra eastbound when he veered into the westbound lanes and crashed into a Ford SUV around 5:30 p.m. near Garrett Road, the release said.
The driver of the Ford, Patrick Andre of Manchester, Missouri, was ejected from the passenger side door, which was ripped off during the collision. Andre was killed and his three other passengers were transported to a hospital for injuries.
Andre and the other passenger of the Ford were wearing seatbelts during the crash. It is not yet known if Noel was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol and drugs were not involved in the crash, according to state troopers.
Westbound lanes of the highway reopened by 8:45 p.m.