Correcting earlier reports that two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday at The Citadel mall, police said Wednesday that three people were shot and a fourth injured.
Two men and a boy were shot, but their wounds weren't life-threatening. Police learned about the boy after he arrived at a hospital about 3 a.m. Wednesday with a gunshot wound. He was treated and released.
A girl also was injured, though she was not shot. Police did not say how she was injured or the nature of the injury.
No arrests in the shootings have been announced. The shootings happened about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday outside the entrance to Hooters restaurant.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.