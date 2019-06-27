Lakewood Baseball Brawl
Caption +

Five people were cited after getting involved with a fight at a youth baseball game in Lakewood.

 Courtesy of Lakewood Police
Show MoreShow Less

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A total of 12 people, including a 16-year-old, have been cited for disorderly conduct in relation to a fight that erupted at a youth baseball game in Lakewood.

A video tweeted by the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) last Tuesday showed adults fighting on the baseball fields at Westgate Elementary School on June 15.

When LPD agents arrived on scene just before 12 p.m., about 15 to 20 individuals were on the field and involved in various aspects of the fight.

Read more at 9news.com

Tags

Load comments