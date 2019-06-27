LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A total of 12 people, including a 16-year-old, have been cited for disorderly conduct in relation to a fight that erupted at a youth baseball game in Lakewood.
These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ieenhwCrbU— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 18, 2019
A video tweeted by the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) last Tuesday showed adults fighting on the baseball fields at Westgate Elementary School on June 15.
When LPD agents arrived on scene just before 12 p.m., about 15 to 20 individuals were on the field and involved in various aspects of the fight.
Read more at 9news.com.