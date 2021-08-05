Police have found the Pueblo mother who was seen forcing her son into the trunk of her car Wednesday.
Pueblo police located 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo and her five-year-old son Thursday afternoon, after launching a search for the duo on Wednesday. Police said they arrested Trujillo on suspicion of child abuse and violating a restraining order.
The search began after Trujillo was spotted pushing her son into the trunk of her Chevy Malibu around 2:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Norwood Avenue, police said.
Officers searched for Trujillo at several locations but could not find her nor her child. She and her son are homeless, police said.
