A wanted felon led deputies on a chase in east El Paso County early Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Kenneth Boyd, 38, was wanted on five felony warrants, including ones for theft, child abuse and assaulting peace officers, court records show.
Boyd was first seen just after 2 a.m. driving a black Audi erratically from the Airport Value Inn & Suites at 6875 Space Village Ave. Officers pulled him over on Marksheffel Road south of Space Village Drive and noted that he "exhibited signs of impairment," the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said Boyd did not have identification and, when asked to step out of his car, sped away. At Marksheffel Road and Peaceful Ridge, he turned off his lights and drove off the roadway. The car flipped, and Boyd was thrown out.
He was treated for his injuries and booked into the jail. In addition to the criminal offenses in the open warrants, Boyd will also face charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, vehicular eluding with substantial risk of death to another and special offender, the Sheriff's Office said.
One lane of Marksheffel was blocked following the wreck. The road was opened just before 5:30 a.m. after the wanted person's vehicle was towed.