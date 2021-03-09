UPDATE: Colorado Springs police lifted the shelter-in-place order at 11:52 a.m. and tweeted that the suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody.
Police ordered residents in a southeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood to shelter-in-place while officers attempted to arrest a barricaded suspect, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police tried make an arrest on a multiple felony warrants in the 2200 block of South Chelton Road when the person sought by officers barricaded themselves inside a residence, police said.
All residents within a block radius of the home were advised to take shelter shortly before noon, officers said.