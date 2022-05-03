40 homes are without water as crews with Colorado Springs Utilities work through the night to repair a water main break that occurred Tuesday evening.
Water main break near El Paso and Madison streets tonight in Colorado Springs. Contributed video to @csgazette. pic.twitter.com/O3AeVQyldz— Jerry Herman (@coloherman) May 4, 2022
Officials first received reports of the break around 5:20 p.m. Video footage sent to The Gazette shows water gushing onto the street.
One onlooker described the break as a "geyser" and that the water has caused a sinkhole in the area, with chunks of pavement floating.
Runoff water is spilling out into nearby streets, the onlooker said.
Officials said the cause of the break was due to the failure of a 6-inch cast iron pipe. Crews will work through the night to get repairs done and water should be restored to residents Wednesday morning.
The intersection will be closed for most of the day Wednesday, according to officials.
Crews shut off 12 valves in order to stop the water flow and had to dig through collapsed asphalt to get to a valve, officials said.