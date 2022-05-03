night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Getty Images

40 homes are without water as crews with the Colorado Springs Utilities work through the night to repair a water main break that occurred Tuesday evening. 

Officials first received reports of the break around 5:20 p.m. Video footage sent to The Gazette shows water gushing onto the street near the intersection of North El Paso and Madison streets. 

One onlooker described the break as a "geyser" and that the water has caused a sinkhole in the area, with chunks of pavement floating. 

Runoff water is spilling out into nearby streets, the onlooker said. 

Officials said the cause of the break was due to the failure of a 6-inch cast iron pipe. Crews will work through the night to get repairs done and water should be restored to residents Wednesday morning. 

The intersection will be closed for most of the day Wednesday, according to officials. 

Crews shut off 12 valves in order to stop the water flow and had to dig through collapsed asphalt to get to a valve, officials said.  

Air Force Academy to see increased first responder presence
Two fires at Fort Carson merge into one, 1300 acres burned, now 75% contained

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments