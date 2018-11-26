The Friday death of Senior Master Sgt Harold Mosley II, who was stationed at Schriever Air Force Base, apparently was accidental, Park County Undersheriff David Wohlers said Monday.
Mosley, 37, was rock climbing in the Badger Mountain area when he fell an unspecified distance at 1:38 p.m. Other climbers carried out his body.
Badger Mountain is an 11,295-foot peak northwest of Lake George.
Mosley, who lived in Peyton, arrived at Schriever in June and was the National Space Defense Center's senior enlisted leader, said Jennifer Thibault, a base spokeswoman.
"We are deeply saddened by this loss," said Col. Mitchell Stratton, unit commander, in a statement. "We are a family and we are sad to lose one of our own. We will work to support each other in the coming days."