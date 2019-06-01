300 fire.jpeg
Caption +

A campfire started the 7-acre burn just 2 miles from Woodland Park. Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service.
Show MoreShow Less

The fire that sparked Monday from a campfire 2 miles northeast of Woodland Park is 95% contained, the Forest Service said Saturday.

Dubbed the 300 fire online, the blaze burned about 7 acres of woodland in the Pike & San Isabel National Forest. 

The fire was not threatening any structures, the Forest Service said.

Crews will continue to monitor and patrol what's left of the blaze, Pike & San Isabel National Forests reported.

Click here for updates on the #300fire from Pike & San Isabel National Forests blog.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments