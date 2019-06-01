The fire that sparked Monday from a campfire 2 miles northeast of Woodland Park is 95% contained, the Forest Service said Saturday.
Dubbed the 300 fire online, the blaze burned about 7 acres of woodland in the Pike & San Isabel National Forest.
The fire was not threatening any structures, the Forest Service said.
Crews will continue to monitor and patrol what's left of the blaze, Pike & San Isabel National Forests reported.
