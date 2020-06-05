UPDATE: Power to the area was restored about 2 p.m., a tweet from Colorado Springs Utilities said. 

--

A power outage east of Colorado Springs left more than 3,300 customers without power, including the city's airport, a tweet from Colorado Springs Utilities said Friday. 

The outage began just after noon, according to Utilities' power outage map. It is expected to be resolved about 2:30 p.m. Friday, the map says. 

The Colorado Springs Airport tweeted the outage is affecting the Transportation Safety Administration checkpoint. Travelers should expect delays, the airport said. 

Click here to view Colorado Springs Utilities' power outage map. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623

Twitter: @GazetteLiz

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist who joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

