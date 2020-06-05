UPDATE: Power to the area was restored about 2 p.m., a tweet from Colorado Springs Utilities said.
A power outage east of Colorado Springs left more than 3,300 customers without power, including the city's airport, a tweet from Colorado Springs Utilities said Friday.
The outage began just after noon, according to Utilities' power outage map. It is expected to be resolved about 2:30 p.m. Friday, the map says.
The Colorado Springs Airport tweeted the outage is affecting the Transportation Safety Administration checkpoint. Travelers should expect delays, the airport said.
🚨 COS is experiencing a power outage that is currently affecting the TSA checkpoint. ⚠️ Travelers should expect some delays. 💡 We are working with @CSUtilities on this issue.— Colorado Springs Airport (@COSAirport) June 5, 2020
Click here to view Colorado Springs Utilities' power outage map.
