Fountain Police arrested a man at a mobile home park after a nearly eight-hour standoff that feature gunfire and flash-bangs.
Police took Jason Flores, 48, into custody just before 11 p.m. Court records show he had two warrants from April 37 and May 13, respectively, on:
- Two counts of felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a a previous offender and two counts of reckless endangerment
- First degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender
Police confirmed that a man inside the mobile home shot a gun at officers but did not specify if Flores wielded the firearm.
No one was injured in the incident.
There was a 2nd armed vehicle that showed up for the @cityoffountain standoff earlier today@csgazette pic.twitter.com/YDipv8Opk4— Gazette.Liz.Henderson (@GazetteLiz) May 23, 2019
Residents in the area of Windsor Lane, which is located in a mobile home park near South Santa Fe Avenue and Interstate 25, were evacuated
He is being held at the El Paso County jail, inmate records show. No information about bail is listed.