Colorado Springs homicide detectives called out to Palmer Park Thursday night to investigate a possible burial site instead found animal remains, Colorado Springs said in a tweet.

The remains were found about 7 p.m., police said.

Police out with possible gravesite within Palmer Park. Unknown if human or animal at this time. Homicide detectives responding. Media can stage in the S/E parking lot of Palmer Park, just off of Maizeland Road.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) May 22, 2020

