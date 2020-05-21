Colorado Springs homicide detectives called out to Palmer Park Thursday night to investigate a possible burial site instead found animal remains, Colorado Springs said in a tweet.
The remains were found about 7 p.m., police said.
Police out with possible gravesite within Palmer Park. Unknown if human or animal at this time. Homicide detectives responding. Media can stage in the S/E parking lot of Palmer Park, just off of Maizeland Road.@CSPDPIO— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) May 22, 2020
