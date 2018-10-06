A homeowner in northeast Colorado Springs apparently shot and and killed a Saturday night intruder, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.
The incident happened Saturday evening in the 2700 block of Flintridge Circle, on the city's northeast side, where police were called to a burglary after 8 p.m.
"It appears as though the homeowner was protecting his residence and family members when this incident occurred at the house," police Lt. Howard Black told the television station..
KKTV reported that a woman in the house spotted the intruder and fled upstairs to call 9-1-1. A man in the house confronted the intruder and told KKTV he was attacked before he fired his pistol. The couple spoke with KKTV, which didn't report their names.
The station said the intruder continued to fight after police arrived and was subdued with a stun gun.
Police at first said the wounded man had serious injures. He died Sunday morning, police said.
Investigators swarmed the house after the incident.
It was an odd scene in a well-heeled neighborhood already dotted with Halloween decorations.
"The 2700 block of Flintridge Circle will be an active scene through the early morning," police said on the department's website. "Preliminarily, all individuals are accounted for."
Officers are also asking the public for clues to the Saturday night incident. They asked tho0se with tips to call the department at 444-7000.
Update: Subject succumbed to his injuries. This remains an active homicide investigation. All individuals are accounted for. Updates as appropriate. https://t.co/74TKjBuTq7— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) October 7, 2018