Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks at the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management in Colorado Springs, Colo. in March.

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

As Colorado's confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to climb, Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday that he will be holding a news conference to update Coloradans on the state's response to COVID-19.

The update comes after several Colorado counties have issued a stay-at-home order in the past week — including Boulder, Denver and Jefferson counties in the past two days. 

“Voluntary measures are not enough,” Boulder city manager Jane Brautigam said Tuesday, “and we must enact a stay at home order for everything but the most essential activities if we are to flatten the curve and stop the social spread of COVID-19.”

The Jefferson County Department of Public Health became the latest in metro Denver to issue a stay-at-home order, effective from 8 a.m. Thursday, March 26, through April 17.

The order follows those from the Tri-County Health Department, which covers Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties; as well as Broomfield and Boulder counties.

Many have questioned whether Polis' update on Wednesday will address the possibility of a statewide stay-at-home order. 

Last week, Polis ordered the closure of most Colorado businesses until April 30, including restaurant dining rooms, bars, theaters, gyms, casinos, horse racing tracks, off-track betting, spas, tattoo shops and salons.

The governor also recently issued an order that employers reduce the in-person workforce by 50% until April 10 because of the coronavirus. 

