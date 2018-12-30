UPDATE
A missing at-risk woman, 83-year-old Oralia Madrigal, has been found safe, police reported at 1:15 Sunday.
--
Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk missing woman, who has severe dementia.
Oralia Madrigal, 83, is described as 5’6” tall, medium build, wearing pink pajamas with possibly no shoes or coat.
She was last seen Sunday at 8 a.m. in area of 2900 Inspiration Drive. She is known to go to Villa Loma Park.
Anyone with information or has seen Oralia Madrigal is asked to call police (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.