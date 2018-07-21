Update 3:29 p.m.

Andrew Roybal has been found safe.

--

Colorado Springs police are searching for a man with memory issues who was last seen around 8:45 p.m. Friday when he went for a walk.

Police say Andrew Roybal, 62, signed out from an assisted living house on 6243 Soaring Drive.

Roybal was living at Soaring Drive because of a traumatic brain injury, police said. He is not from Colorado Springs and has no friends or family in the area.

Roybal is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches, weighing about 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing baggy pants and a T-shirt.

Contact the writer: 636-0118

Tags

Reporter

Haley Candelario is a news intern for summer 2018. She is expected to graduate from Colorado State University in fall 2019 with a degree in journalism and media communications.