Update 3:29 p.m.
Andrew Roybal has been found safe.
--
Colorado Springs police are searching for a man with memory issues who was last seen around 8:45 p.m. Friday when he went for a walk.
Police say Andrew Roybal, 62, signed out from an assisted living house on 6243 Soaring Drive.
Roybal was living at Soaring Drive because of a traumatic brain injury, police said. He is not from Colorado Springs and has no friends or family in the area.
Roybal is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches, weighing about 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing baggy pants and a T-shirt.