UPDATE: Elizabeth "Lizzy" McPherson was found Sunday night, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The 16-year-old was located in Arvada and has been returned safely to her family.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced that their investigation has revealed a missing teen, Elizabeth McPherson, has reached Denver and believe she may be headed to Florida or Texas.
Elizabeth "Lizzy" McPherson, who sometimes useS the name Lizzy Callis, was last seen at approximately 7:00 p.m., on June 4, 2020, at the Greyhound bus station on Weber Street in Colorado Springs, carrying a camouflage back back. It is unknown if she boarded a bus.
McPherson has special needs and often wanders from home and has been known to tell people she is homeless. She is approximately 4’11" tall, weighs 84lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, or if anyone has seen her please contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.