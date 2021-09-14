Colorado Springs police have found a 4-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday night.
The boy, named Franklin, was last seen in the 4100 block of Morning Sun Avenue in northeast Colorado Springs at 6:30 p.m. He was last wearing a red and black shirt, black shorts and Baby Shark shoes. He was found within an hour of the alert being released. Franklin was returned to his home.
Missing child has been located! CSPD would like to thank the COS community for their help in locating Franklin! @CSPDPIO— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) September 15, 2021