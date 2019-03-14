53781098_2668136229868912_8229505115522859008_n.jpg
Christopher Williams, 9. (Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department.)
Update 4:40 p.m.

The boy has been found safe, police said. He was reunited with his family "in great condition."

Colorado Springs police are asking for help finding a 9-year-old boy who went missing from a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex.

Christopher Williams was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area around the Fountain Springs Apartments on Fountain Springs Grove, police said.

He is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a silver stripe on the sides, a long-sleeve shirt, a black winter jacket and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

