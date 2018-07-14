UPDATE: The missing teen was found safe Saturday morning and has been reunited with her family.
PREVIOUS: Law enforcement are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday night from north Colorado Springs.
Elena Rose Jimenez, described as a Hispanic female with brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 128 lbs. and 5 feet 2 inches tall, was last seen leaving The Summit Interquest at 1180 Interquest Parkway around 8 p.m. Wednesday. She was last spotted wearing a black tank top and jean shorts.
If anyone has information on where she may be, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.