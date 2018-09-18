Update 12:34 p.m.
Daniela Ruano-Morales has been found and is safe, according to the Aurora Police Department.
#FindingDaniela UPDATE 9/18/18 1220p: DANIELA HAS BEEN FOUND! Thank you everyone for your assistance in helping us bring Daniela home safe.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 18, 2018
AURORA — The Aurora Police Department is asking residents to search their property and small spaces for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen at her home Monday morning.
Daniela Ruano-Morales was last seen in the 1900 block of Elmira Street at around 10 a.m., according to the Aurora Police Department. At the time, she was wearing a gray tank top and flower sweatpants.
"We would like for everyone in the area, inside or outside this concentrated area to please intentionally and physically open up your sheds and small spaces in and around your home," said Aurora Police spokesperson Crystal McCoy. "A lot of times calling for a child they're so scared they may not respond so please do that and obviously if you find something please call us."