A man who crashed two stolen vehicles before fleeing into an Old North End house, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff Thursday, Colorado Springs police said.
The suspected car thief’s name has not been released.
According to the police report online, the incident began about 2 p.m. with a report of a driver leaving a crash near 610 E. San Miguel St.
While officers were on their way to the crash, callers reported that a man armed with a gun had entered a house and stolen a vehicle. The man’s description matched that of the man who had fled the crash.
With more officers en route, another caller reported that the man had crashed the second vehicle and again fled on foot.
“Officers flooded the area and set up containment quickly,” police said.
Next, a woman ran out of her house in the 1700 block of North Wahsatch Avenue and told officers that a man was inside.
Police sent an Emergency Notification Service message to residents in the area warning them to seek shelter and remain indoors.
About 6 p.m., four hours after the first crash, SWAT officers went inside and found the man dead from what an officer said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.