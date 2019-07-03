9:11 p.m.
Two left lanes of southbound I-25 have reopened, Colorado State Patrol tweeted. The right lane remains closed for cleanup.
Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of Colorado Springs have been shut down because of a hazardous material spill, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
Colorado State Patrol said the material spilled was ammonium nitrate fertilizer.
Under normal handling conditions, ammonium nitrate is not harmful. However, inhalation of high concentrations of ammonium nitrate dust can cause respiratory tract irritation.
A truck leaked a 14-by-16 foot spill of fertilizer after a valve on the tractor-trailer malfunctioned, CDOT said.
Crews were cleaning the interstate between exit 156, Northgate Boulevard, and exit 153, Interquest Parkway.
CSP estimated the highway would be closed until at least 10 p.m. while the fertilizer is transferred to another truck.