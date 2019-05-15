A juvenile suspected of shooting up the STEM School at Highlands Ranch last week was charged as an adult at a court hearing Wednesday
Alec McKinney, 16, appeared at the Douglas County Courthouse, at 4000 Justice Way in Castle Rock Wednesday morning. His alleged partner in the crime, Devon Erickson, was formally charged about an hour earlier.
The pair are accused of carrying handguns into their school and opening fire in two classrooms. Investigators have offered no motive and declined to discuss how the students got the guns.
Since all documents related to the case are suppressed, 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler declined to name the charges against either suspect.
"It is difficult to know what we can talk about at this point," Brauchler said during a news conference following Wednesday's hearings.
Court documents obtained from an online database show Erickson, 18, who is being held at the Douglas County Jail, was charged with the following:
- First degree murder after deliberation
- First degree murder extreme indifference
- First degree murder after deliberation
- 31 counts of attempted murder
- Second degree arson
- Providing/permitting a juvenile a handgun
- Third degree burglary
- Theft between $2,000-$5,000
- Possessing a weapon on school grounds
- Criminal mischief- $1,000-$5,000
- Interference with a school
- Reckless endangerment
- Violent crime causing death/serious bodily injury
- Violent crime using a weapon