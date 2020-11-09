Update: Judge declares mistrial for Mark Redwine, marking the sixth time his trial has been postponed in two years. A new trial date will be discussed at 11 a.m. Friday
A judge in Durango is expected to issue a written ruling Monday on a new motion for a mistrial in the case of a man accused of second-degree murder in the 2012 slaying of his son, 13-year-old Dylan Redwine of Monument. If the trial is scrapped amid coronavirus concerns, it will be the sixth postponement in two years, court records show.
Jury selection at Mark Redwine’s trial began Oct. 29 and was temporarily halted Thursday morning, after 6th Judicial District Judge Jeffrey Wilson announced in court that he had awakened with symptoms of an illness.
Wilson took two types of coronavirus tests, both of which came back negative, Wilson said in court Monday.
But in a new motion for a mistrial, attorneys for Redwine, 59, say that members of the defense team also began showing possible symptoms of coronavirus Nov. 5. Although one person on the defense team has since tested negative, results are pending for others involved in the case, said one of Redwine’s attorneys, Justin Bogan.
District Attorney Christian Champagne objected to the motion for mistrial, saying he believes that court should at least wait until other test results come back before scrapping the case. Champagne also questioned whether Redwine’s attorneys were “intentionally” using the coronavirus scare as a way of putting off their client’s trial.
The court also heard from Redwine’s brother, Cory Redwine, and mother, Elaine Hall, who asked that the trial be held, citing the emotional toll on the family of repeated trial postponements.
"I beg of you judge keep this trial on track," Hall told the court, speaking of the family's "heartbreak" and saying they have been "victimized over and over again."
The judge said he will likely issue a written ruling later today.
The court has completed five days of jury selection. If the process resumes, a panel could be seated this week, clearing the way for opening statements. Testimony would likely last up to four weeks, wrapping up by mid-December.
Dylan, who attended Lewis-Palmer Middle School, disappeared Nov. 19, 2012 in the Vallecito area near Durango during a court-ordered visit to his father over Thanksgiving break.
Mark Redwine told investigators he left Dylan alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing.
But his story drew continuing scrutiny, and three months after Dylan’s disappearance, Mark Redwine appeared on “Dr. Phil” and denied involvement in his son's disappearance in front of a national television audience. In June of 2013, some of the boy’s remains were found 10 miles from his father’s home, and in 2015 Dylan's skull was found, bearing signs of blunt-force trauma, investigators say.
Mark Redwine was indicted in July 2017, with authorities saying the boy’s blood was found throughout his home. He faces up to 48 years in prison if convicted in his son’s murder.
Court records show that Redwine’s trial has been been postponed five times in the past 24 months, most recently in June, due to a statewide moratorium on trials because of the pandemic. Redwine has been held at the La Plata County jail in Durango since his arrest three years ago.
Redwine was ordered to trial over objections from the defense, which cited Colorado’s spiraling infection rates in asking for a mistrial and another postponement. Wilson ruled against the requests, finding that courtroom precautions, including a requirement that witnesses wear masks, were sufficient to protect participants’ health.
“The longer the defendant’s trial is delayed, the more likely both sides are to lose evidence necessary to fairly try this defendant,” the judge said in an Oct. 19 ruling.
The trial marks the latest high-profile murder mystery with ties to El Paso County, following on the heels of Patrick Frazee's 2019 trial in Cripple Creek in the beating death of his fiancée Kelsey Berreth of Woodland Park and the killing in January of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, allegedly by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, who awaits trial in Colorado Springs on charges of first-degree murder.