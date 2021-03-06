UPDATE: Vince Morton has been found safe.
UPDATE: Vincent has been found safe.Thank you for your retweets! pic.twitter.com/VkSVwaz0wk— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 7, 2021
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a 26-year-old intellectually disabled man with a history of wandering off.
Vincent Morton is 5 foot 11 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen Thursday at about 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of Maxwell Street, near South Academy Boulevard, wearing a red and black jacket, red plaid pajama-style pants and white tennis shoes.
Morton has a history of running away, officials said, but he usually only goes missing for a few hours.
Anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is, is asked to call (719) 390-5555 or dial 911.