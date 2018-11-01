A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run late Wednesday at a busy North Academy Boulevard intersection was the 44th traffic fatality this year, surpassing the previous record for deaths on city streets, Colorado Springs police said.
Police said the man, later identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as Christopher Seal, 44, was hit by a dark-colored sedan with possibly circular tail lights just after 11 p.m. at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy in northeast Colorado Springs.
The death broke the record of 43 traffic fatalities set in 1986 and was the 11th pedestrian killed in 2018.
As the death toll on city streets this year approached the record, the Police Department announced it had obtained federal funding through the state to crack down on speeding and other dangerous driving. The grant covers overtime for increased enforcement from November through next fall.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.