Colorado 96 has reopened between Wetmore and Westcliffe after flash flooding and landslides closed it down on Sunday.
The highway was opened following rockfall mitigation Tuesday.
CO 96, between Wetmore and Westcliffe, now open following rockfall mitigation. Crews worked throughout the day to bring down rocks in a controlled environment. Work will continue throughout the week on CO 96 and CO 165. Watch for flaggers and reduced speeds in the area. pic.twitter.com/pHpeOOA5Ae— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 17, 2018
On Sunday, Gazette news partner KKTV reported a number of drivers caught in the flooding had to be rescued as rain fell over the Junkins fire burn scar. After debris from the flooding was cleared and the highway was reopened, a rock slide forced another closure.
Crews will continue to work on Colorado 96 and Colorado 165 this week. Drivers are advised to watch for flaggers and reduced speeds.