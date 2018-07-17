Highway 96 rockslide
A massive landslide occurred on Highway 96 at mile marker 16 between Westcliffe and Wetmore on Sunday, July 15. (Scott Curry, The Gazette)
Colorado 96 has reopened between Wetmore and Westcliffe after flash flooding and landslides closed it down on Sunday.

The highway was opened following rockfall mitigation Tuesday. 

On Sunday, Gazette news partner KKTV reported  a number of drivers caught in the flooding had to be rescued as rain fell over the Junkins fire burn scar. After debris from the flooding was cleared and the highway was reopened, a rock slide forced another closure.

Crews will continue to work on Colorado 96 and Colorado 165 this week. Drivers are advised to watch for flaggers and reduced speeds. 

