An inmate escaped from the Teller County jail Friday morning, law enforcement said.
Deputies searched for Chancey Ray Colwell, who escaped from custody at 2:55 a.m., but said there was no need to shelter in place, deputies tweeted.
Anyone with information were asked to call the Teller County Sheriff's Office at 719-678-9652.
A press release from TCSO said to expect heavy law enforcement traffic in the area.
Colwell, 36, of Cotopaxi "shot at law enforcement officers from three different counties during a November 2020 pursuit and was sentenced to 34 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections" on Aug. 2, according to an article in the Canon City Daily Record.
The article said Colwell had five outstanding warrants from Freemont and El Paso counties at the time of his arrest.
"In May, he entered a plea to attempted murder, a Class 2 felony, with an agreed sentencing range of 24-36 years," the Daily Record reported.
The FBI is assisting the sheriff's department with this investigation.
"If you see Colwell, do not attempt to approach — call 911," TSCO said in a statement.