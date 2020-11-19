Mandatory evacuations for the Bear Creek fire have been lifted, Colorado Springs officials said Thursday night.
The fire, which sparked around 11 a.m. Thursday near Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs, had burned an estimated 23 acres and was 50 percent contained as of 8 p.m.
The blaze threatened structures and forced the evacuation of 235 homes. On Thursday night, officials said zero structures were lost and no injuries were reported.
City officials said in a Facebook update that six engines with 24 firefighters will stay on scene overnight to mop up any remaining hot spots.
While Electra Drive remains closed to traffic, all homeowners allowed to return as of 8 p.m., officials said.
