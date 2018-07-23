UPDATE: Both evacuation centers have been closed.
Evacuation centers have opened in Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs after flash flooding Monday.
- The Manitou shelter is at the Community Congregational Church at 103 Pawnee Ave. The Red Cross says the main entrance is flooded and inaccessible, but an alternate entry is available but traveling up the hill on Deer Path Avenue, then turning right on High Street.
- The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the Weber Street Center, 105 N. Weber St., in Colorado Springs.