More information regarding the arrest made in connection with the Comcast fiber-optic cable incident has been released in reviewing the arrest affidavit of Michael Taylor.

The incident in early January left 10 fiber-optic cables damaged, and tens of thousands of customers downtown without services, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

Colorado Springs police identified Michael Taylor, 36, and Brad Koczot as suspects in the incident.

Taylor is in police custody, and Koczot is still at large.

In reviewing surveillance footage of the ally near 322 East Cucharras St. where the Comcast fiber was vandalized, authorities were able to identify the stolen dodge truck as a vehicle they had under surveillance, along with the driver, Michael Taylor.

CSPD’s Motor vehicle theft unit became aware of Taylor and his accomplice after deploying an electronic tracking device on a stolen red and grey Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to the department, CSPD Motor Vehicle Theft unit has been working a pattern of motor vehicle thefts throughout January that included the involved suspects and the vehicle used in the fiber-theft incident

During initial surveillance of the vehicle, the task force was able to identify a possible driver as 36-year-old Michael Taylor. Authorities were able to take surveillance photos of Taylor in early January of this year.

Taylor was arrested on Jan. 26 as he approached the stolen truck. During an interview with detectives, Taylor admitted to being involved in the damage of fiber lines and named his accomplice as Brad Kroczot. Taylor claimed Krozcot cut the lines, while he was stealing scrap metal in the same ally.

On Jan. 11, 21,000 Comcast customers lost services for as long as 12 hours due to the incident. Damage-repair to the cables cost between $151,316 and $251,316, police said.