A car chase involving a possible drunk driver ended in a crash along North Academy Tuesday night.

A spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over the driver shortly after 9:30 p.m. around Academy and Austin Bluffs. The driver refused to stop and sped off heading north.

The chase ended a mile north at Flintridge Drive when a trooper executed a maneuver to force the fleeing vehicle to stop. The driver crashed, and the two people inside the vehicle were detained. They have not been identified at the time of this writing, and it isn't clear what charges they could face.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

