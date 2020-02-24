A Colorado Springs man wanted on suspicion of killing two men and wounding a third during a weekend crime spree was free on parole after the Colorado Supreme Court overturned a conviction stemming from a 2013 burglary, records show.
Kyree Davon Howard-Walker, 27, is wanted on suspicion of two murders, robbery, assault, and menacing stemming from a Saturday morning shooting and carjacking that police said led to a daylong crime spree.
Howard-Walker had been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a 2013 burglary he said he didn't commit. In 2017, the Colorado Court of Appeals denied his request for a re-trial. But in July the state Supreme Court reversed his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the appeals court's decision.
Instead of going to trial again, Howard-Walker in September pleaded guilty to trespassing and was sentenced to five years in prison, according to court documents. He was paroled on Nov. 1, according to state prison spokeswoman Annie Skinner.
Prison records show that he is currently on parole. They also show that he has two other convictions stemming from crimes committed in 2011.
The weekend crime spree started when Howard-Walker allegedly shot a man in the face around 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Broadmoor Ridge Apartment Homes, 3893 Westmeadow Dr., near Fort Carson. Shortly after the shooting, police received reports of a carjacking in the 3700 block of Penny Point, east of the shooting. Howard-Walker allegedly stole a black Dodge Journey.
The wounded man, whose identity hasn't been released, died Sunday, police said.
On Saturday afternoon Howard-Walker was downtown, where he allegedly shot a bystander in the course of a second carjacking. Police say Howard-Walker was walking along Wahsatch Avenue toward Costilla Street when he fired several shots, striking a driver in the face. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. Howard-Walker continued to walk down Wahsatch, where he carjacked a Buick LeSabre at gunpoint, police said.
Police said Howard-Walker is also tied to a Saturday evening killing in southeastern Colorado Springs, in which a man was found shot to death around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Fountain Springs Grove.
Police were unaware of Howard-Walker's whereabouts Monday morning, said Sgt. Jason Newton, who added that both stolen vehicles have since been recovered.
Howard-Walker is described by police as a light-complected black male in his mid 20s and is 5'8" to 6 feet tall. He weighs between 180 and 200 pounds, has short, dark hair and light facial hair that is dark, and was last seen wearing a dark short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and light-colored shoes.
Anyone with information about the shootings or carjackings can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 634-7867.
With Tom Roeder, Mary Shinn, Lance Benzel and Olivia Prentzel