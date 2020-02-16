UPDATE: Nelson Ricky Franceschi, 10, has been found safe early Sunday, according to Colorado Springs police.
--
Colorado Springs police are asking the public for help to find 10-year-old Nelson Ricky Franceschi early Saturday.
Police believe Franceschi left his home in the 1300 block of Bates Drive, near East San Miguel Street and North Circle Drive overnight and hasn't return.
He was last seen wearing gray jeans, a black and white Nike shirt, and a black and blue Calvin Klein jacket. Nelson is 4’03” tall, 55 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The boy is considered a missing person/runaway and officials are requesting help from the public due to the boy's age.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Franceschi can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.