UPDATE: Brianna Joy Grimes has been located and is safe. Colorado Springs policed thanked the public for their assistance.
--
Police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from her Colorado Springs home Monday, on Christmas Eve.
Brianna Joy Grimes is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 125 pounds, police said. She might have her hair braided and doesn't have piercings or tattoos.
No further information was provided Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.