Xzavier Fair
Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department.
UPDATE

Colorado Springs police said Friday morning that a boy who was reported missing has been found safe and is back with family.

The boy, 11-year-old Xzavier Fair, was reported missing Thursday.  

Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen in the 13000 block of Voyager Parkway in north Colorado Springs.

Xzavier Fair is about 4 feet fall and wears glasses, police said. He has a dark complexion and a thin build, and he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue sweater and blue pants.

No additional information was available Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000.

