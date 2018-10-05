UPDATE
Colorado Springs police said Friday morning that a boy who was reported missing has been found safe and is back with family.
The boy, 11-year-old Xzavier Fair, was reported missing Thursday.
--
Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen in the 13000 block of Voyager Parkway in north Colorado Springs.
Xzavier Fair is about 4 feet fall and wears glasses, police said. He has a dark complexion and a thin build, and he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue sweater and blue pants.
No additional information was available Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000.