It’s going to be quiet on the slopes for an extended period of time, but more winter weather is on the way.
The National Weather Service says dry weather will stick around Monday and Tuesday with clouds present Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected above 6,000 feet, with a mix of rain and freezing drizzle across the valley areas.
#cowx #utwx pic.twitter.com/m8BcHdaVdS— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) March 16, 2020
According to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow, Colorado could see anywhere between 10 to 18 inches of snow by the time the multiple storms pass through parts of the state, from Wednesday afternoon into Friday. The southern mountains, mountains near and west of Aspen and Crested Butte, areas near and east of the continental divide and near and north of I-70 are expected to receive the most snow. To see additional information about this forecast from OpenSnow, click here.
Gov. Jared Polis announced Saturday that all ski resorts in the state would close until March 22 in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. In response to the growing outbreak, some mountain county residents and visitors are being advised to “minimize all contact with other people, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.”