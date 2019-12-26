Colorado Springs residents may have missed out on a white Christmas, but a storm barreling toward in the southwestern part of the state could bring up to three inches of snow by Saturday, forecasters predict.

Snow is likely to begin Friday, Gazette news partner KKTV’s Lucy Bergemann said. While she’s calling for three inches, the National Weather Service predicted about an inch of snow in the city to start falling after 11 a.m., the agency said on its website.

Friday night temperatures are expected to drop to a 23 degrees, with 5 to 10 mph winds after midnight.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Overnight Friday, a second round of snowfall could bring up to another 3 inches in Colorado Springs, Bergemann said. Areas north of Woodmen Road through Monument are expected to have higher snow totals, she said.

Flakes are likely to continue falling before 11 a.m. Saturday, the weather service forecast predicts. The high Saturday should be near 29 degrees, but it will feel colder with blustery winds hitting as much as 40 mph. High wind speeds could deliver blowing snow and white-out conditions, especially north of Monument, Bergemann warned.

A “downsloping effect” is expected bring less snow to downtown Colorado Springs. But ice could also be an issue on roads trough the region, she said.

“Patchy blowing snow” is possible through the until 8 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said. The low temperature that night is expected to drop to 11 degrees.

By Sunday, the high temperature is will creep up to 32, with a tempered wind speed at 5 mph, forecasters predict.

Up to 20 inches of snow is possible in parts of Colorado over Thursday night until Saturday evening. According to OpenSnow, more than 20 inches could be seen in the southern mountains with up to 8 inches in the central and northern mountains.

Wolf Creek is forecast to see up to 17 inches over five days, Purgatory 9 inches and Telluride 8 inches.

The weather service issued a winter storm warning for parts of the the San Juan Mountains from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Saturday with 18 inches is expected in lower parts of the mountains and up to 24 inches in higher elevations, the agency said.

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623 Twitter: @GazetteLiz