Don’t be fooled by the sunny skies this Friday, another round of snow is headed for Colorado’s highest peaks.
Sunshine and temperatures in the high 40s and 50s are predicted to turn into wintry weather by late Saturday evening and continue through Sunday and Monday. Expect a heavy coating of fresh powder in most of the mountains with chilly temperatures set high in the 20s and 30s.
According to OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz, a high country blanket of snow ranging in accumulations of 4 to 10 inches will likely hit most mountains by Monday afternoon, with the possibility of a few areas seeing up to a foot of snow. You’ll likely the catch flakes falling in following high country areas including Crested Butte, Monarch, Steamboat Springs, Vail, Breckenridge, Keystone, Loveland, Rocky Mountain National Park, Winter Park, Purgatory, and Silverton. See 5-day forecasts specific to each resort on OpenSnow.com.
Mountain snow showers will return late Saturday and become more widespread on Sunday, while the lower valleys should stay relatively dry. Snowfall totals could exceed 6 inches across several ranges. #cowx #utwx pic.twitter.com/OAelnwBESQ— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) December 6, 2019