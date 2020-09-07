While enjoying the Labor Day barbecue Monday, Pikes Peak region residents also might want to harvest remaining tomatoes, peppers, corn, squash and cover tender vegetation that may balk at Tuesday’s expected snowstorm.
Early-season snowfall is still barreling down on El Paso and Teller counties along with much of the Front Range, Interstate 25 corridor and mountains starting Tuesday morning and continuing into Wednesday, according to weather forecasters.
The storm will drop temperatures from the mid-90s on Monday to the 20s and 30s on Tuesday, which is weird even for Colorado's fickle weather.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a winter storm warning Monday for much of El Paso County and all of Teller County, starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday through noon on Wednesday.
Temperatures upon waking up Tuesday morning are likely to be below freezing and will continue to be cold throughout the day, with an anticipated low of 24 degrees Tuesday night.
Colorado Springs is slated to receive a couple of inches of snow, starting late Tuesday afternoon, with higher elevations in Monument, Black Forest, the Rampart Range and Teller County expecting 3 or 4 inches.
Snowfall totals will be more certain as the slow-moving storm that’s coming from the West gets closer, according to meteorologists.
The National Weather Service also predicts the cold front will bring high wind gusts up to 65 mph, with the potential for tree damage, particularly across El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley and Otero counties.
The National Weather Service warns of a hard freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
“A hard freeze will cause widespread crop damage and may burst exposed water pipes,” the weather service said in issuing the warning.
Residents are asked to disconnect water hoses from outdoor faucets to protect pipes.
To protect flowers, gardens and newly planted trees and shrubs, residents should cover vulnerable landscaping with sheets, tarps, plastic or jugs before they go to bed, experts suggest.
Watering on Monday also will help keep heat in the soil.
The season has been unusual in that some areas of the Pikes Peak region, including Woodland Park and Black Forest, also had a late spring snowstorm on June 9.
The Continental Divide and eastern Colorado mountains could see heavy snow of 10 to 20 inches Tuesday into Wednesday, making travel difficult.