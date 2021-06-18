Colorado Springs police on Friday announced the arrest of an unlicensed massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting his clients during what detectives described as fake medical exams.
Police began investigating 54-year-old Raymond Welling on May 25 after a woman told officers she'd been sexually assaulted during a scheduled appointment with Welling at his home-based business at 735 North Walnut St.
Welling told officers he was certified in "Rolfing," a massage therapy method aimed at relief of chronic pain, police said in a news release.
But officers say they found Welling was not licensed with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, the body that manages state licensing in fields from acupuncture to architecture. Welling did not appear in searches on the state's licensing database.
To get licensed Colorado requires massage therapists to have at least 500 hours of professional education, pass a certification test and a criminal background check. Practicing massage therapy without a license is a misdemeanor under state law.
A Facebook profile appearing to belong to Welling identifies him as a "Certified Rolfer at Self Employed Rolfer," and lists Colorado Institute of Massage Therapy and Rolf Institute of Structural Integration as part of his education.
Court records do not show Welling as having any previous criminal background.
Police said their investigation turned up information that other clients may have also been sexually assaulted, but the cases have gone unreported.
Police encouraged those who've interacted with Welling, and have concerns about their interactions, to call the department at 719-444-7000.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 800-222-8477.