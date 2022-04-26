Veterinarians discovered dozens of horses at the Wild Horse facility in Canon City were infected with a unknown, highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease, the Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday.

Officials are working to determine the causes of death for 57 horses that died since the outbreak began Saturday. The facility is now under voluntary quarantine.

“We are working with local, state and federal officials to determine what is impacting horses in the facility and how we can respond as effectively as possible,” said Stephen Leonard, BLM Colorado Wild Horse and Burro Program Manager.

There are 2,550 horses at Canon City and those from the West Douglas area have been the most impacted.